WiLD 94.1’s $1,000 Holla!
Sponsored by
Anidjar & Levine
WiLD has your chance to win $1000 five times a day!
Listen each weekday from Monday, April 7th through Friday, May 9th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm!
When you hear the nationwide keyword, text it to 4-5-9-1-1 to enter for a chance to win $1,000!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is a multi-city contest. Must be 18 years or older to play. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to end. By texting to enter, you expressly consent to the receipt of a reply message confirming your entry.
