ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

WiLD 94.1’s $1,000 Holla!

WiLD has your chance to win $1000 five times a day! Listen each weekday from Monday, April 7th through Friday, May 9th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm,…

Jen Glorioso
WLLD Cash contest 25-RESIZE
Sponsored by
Anidjar & Levine
Anidjar & Levine

WiLD has your chance to win $1000 five times a day!

Listen each weekday from Monday, April 7th through Friday, May 9th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm!   

When you hear the nationwide keyword, text it to 4-5-9-1-1 to enter for a chance to win $1,000!

$1,000 Cash-In is delivered by Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

AA logo

Official 2025 National Cash Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is a multi-city contest. Must be 18 years or older to play.  Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to end. By texting to enter, you expressly consent to the receipt of a reply message confirming your entry.

Contest
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Mothers-Day_1440x810_Blue
ContestMother’s Day Sweepstakes: A Chance to Win $2,000 For MomJen Glorioso
Listen To Win A $50 Gas Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firm
ContestsListen To Win A $50 Gas Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firmsmckenzie
basketball mayhem
ContestsBasketball Mayhem 2025: Pick The Perfect BracketJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect