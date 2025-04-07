New Unique Perfume Captures Florida’s Nature in a Bottle

If you could pick a signature scent for Florida what would it be? The smell of the ocean breeze on a windy day? The deep earthy tones of natural springs and parks, or maybe the smell of rain after a sun shower. Well, now you can confidently wear Florida's aroma with this new perfume.

Master French perfumer Anastasia Sokolow made "Florida Vibrations," a scent that captures the wild places of the Sunshine State. She combined ingredients from coastal areas to inland forests to create a signature Florida scent all the way from Paris.

"I realized that each place would just release specific scents that would trigger specific emotions within me. So that's how I decided to create Florida Vibrations as a journey from one habitat to another," said Sokolow to on her official website.

The fragrance combines oak moss for earthy dampness, fresh neroli touches, and green galbanum from mangroves. Pine scents float through the blend from Atlas cedar, like rain on fresh needles.

Sokolow's connection to Florida began in her childhood. Her early explorations through natural areas inspired this scented tribute.

She led perfume-making classes at Selby Gardens last March. Students handled and smelled raw materials - sweet gum leaves and native plants - while talking about ways to protect natural areas.

The bottle sparkles like morning dew, blending French artistry with natural shapes. Inside, each drop holds memories from coastal marshes to deep woods.

She created the scent from her memories first. Her approach transforms experiences into fragrances, capturing the essence of each place she explored.

Natural materials came from six different locations across Florida. She gathered ingredients from thick forests, wet hammocks, salt marshes, dark swamps, dense mangroves, and towering pine forests.