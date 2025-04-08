ContestsEvents
Listen To Win A $50 Gas Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firm

This week, WLLD and Demesmin & Dover are fueling up your day with a $50 Gas Card giveaway! Listen weekdays at 5PM with Babs for your chance to win and hit the road stress-free.

Don't miss out—tune in and win! Brought to you by our partners who care MORE at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm! FREE consultations 24/7 at 866-954MORE(6673) or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/31/25-3/4/4/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/31/25-3/4/4/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: $50 Gas Card
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, Your Accident Attorneys dot com

