Tampa Kid’s Emotional Airport Run-in With UConn Star Goes Viral

At Tampa International Airport on Tuesday, an unexpected meeting between UConn basketball phenom Paige Bueckers and an 11-year-old fan turned into a social media sensation before the NCAA Women's Final Four.

When the UConn squad touched down for their UCLA matchup, sixth-grader Harper LaMarre from Tampa Preparatory School spotted her idol. "I screamed hi Paige, and then she said hi back, and then I just started bawling even more, and then she came over because she saw me crying, and she asked if I wanted a picture," LaMarre told ABC Action News.

Starting basketball at four, LaMarre carries on her family's deep UConn spirit. She shared with Fox 13 News, "My mom, her and her dad watched it when she was like 10, probably around, I think she started watching it around my age."

Staff at the airport had set strict rules. While players could walk up to waiting fans, no one could step forward to ask for signatures or photos.

The touching exchange spread fast online. Students at Tampa Preparatory School can't stop sharing the clips and snapshots.

What draws LaMarre to Bueckers isn't just skill, it's her winning attitude. She wants to match her hero's drive and dedication on the court.

The stars lined up for the LaMarre family, who scored seats to Friday's crucial Final Four face-off between UConn and UCLA. The stakes couldn't be higher as UConn chases another title.