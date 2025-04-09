$80M Straz Center Renovation Will Transform Tampa’s Arts Scene by 2027

Work has started on an $80 million makeover at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. The project will boost teaching space by a third and add fresh spots for shows along Tampa's waterfront path.

Crews started work inside the building this week. Students at the Patel Conservatory will soon have bigger rooms to learn and practice in, a much-needed upgrade for the growing program.

"We'll have new covered spaces for free public performances," said Gregory Holland to Bay News 9. "We will have a new restaurant. A new rooftop bar. So many ways to experience the Straz Center. And in every one of those spaces, there are new opportunities to hire local and regional artists to perform."

Big changes are coming to the waterfront. Workers will build spots for free shows, add a place to eat, and put in a bar with city views on top. These additions aim to pull in more people who might not usually stop by.

The team behind this project did their homework first. They checked out top theaters across America and other countries to get ideas. What they learned shaped their plans to make the Tampa spot even better.

Shows and classes won't stop while work goes on. Activities will move around as builders finish each part. The whole project should be done in 2027.

Since the building first opened its doors, this marks its biggest change yet. The updates mix indoor and outdoor areas for shows, teaching, and special events in ways that weren't possible before.

Classes will keep running on schedule at the conservatory. Building teams are working in steps to keep noise down and let arts programs run smoothly.