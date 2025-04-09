Florida Has One of the Best Golf Courses in America

Spring and summer are really the best time to enjoy a great game of golf, and that includes in Florida. Thankfully, the U.S. is packed with fantastic golf courses in every state for those who love the sport. Now, a new tally of the best golf courses in America is out, and it highlights the finest spots to golf across the country.

Florida Has One of the Finest Golf Courses

MSN has a new feature out with the GolfPass Golfers' Choice roster of the best places to golf in the U.S. They note that "while other 'best of' lists are created by industry insiders with extraordinary access," their tally is "created by recreational golfers' 275,000-course reviews on GolfNow reflecting playing experiences across ages, handicaps and budgets."

"Golfers' Choice 2025 is a great resource for finding public courses, often very affordable options, in all corners of the country," Jason Scott Deegan, managing editor of GolfPass, said.

So, which is the best spot in Florida? They note that Florida has more golf courses per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., with "more than 1,400" public golf courses. So, "No matter what course you pick, the beauty of the landscape will be on display—from ocean to Everglades, and even the moss-draped trees reminiscent of the old Florida charm." Their top pick is ChampionsGate Golf Club - International near Orlando at 8575 White Shark Boulevard, Championsgate, followed by Heron's Glen Golf & Country Club at 2250 Herons Glen Boulevard in North Fort Myers.

So, when and where did golf get its start? According to Historic U.K., "The game of golf officially became a sport when the Gentlemen Golfers of Leith formed the first club in 1744 and set up an annual competition with silverware prizes. The rules for this new competition were drafted by Duncan Forbes."