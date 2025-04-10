Tampa Chef Takes Home Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ Crown

Jacob Rios won Food Network's "Chopped" contest on Feb. 18. The Tampa-based chef brought his island flair to the bacon-themed showdown at Union New American.

"When the cameras are rolling, it's a whole different ball game," Rios told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. "In a real kitchen, you focus on efficiency and quality without worrying about an audience watching your every move. But both environments demand adaptability and quick decision-making."

Starting in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Rios built his skills at Disney Springs Resort and worked with Wolfgang Puck. His training includes a Le Cordon Bleu degree plus hospitality studies at Florida Atlantic University.

The show's mystery baskets pushed him to his limits. "Not knowing what would be inside meant trusting my gut. The clock kept ticking while I had to think fast and create something special. The rush was amazing," said Rios.

His skills started in his grandmother's kitchen. He still makes her arroz con gandules with pride. "My grandmother's magic came from salted pork and lard. Those simple ingredients made flavors that stick with me now," he said.

His time at top restaurants taught him speed and skill. These traits proved vital during the show's strict time limits.

Back at Union New American, Rios keeps pushing boundaries. "I mix my island background with fresh Florida ingredients. Each dish tells a story of where I'm from and where I am now," he said.