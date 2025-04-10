Tampa Streetcar Hits Record 25,000 Rides During NCAA Women’s Final Four

The TECO Line Streetcar moved nearly 25,000 passengers during Tampa's 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four weekend.

Saturday's ridership peaked at 9,071, a single-day record. The other days saw varied traffic: 3,666 on Thursday, 5,472 on Friday, and 6,484 for Sunday's championship.

From April 3-6, the rail system connected sports fans to key spots across downtown, the Channel District, and historic Ybor City.

"We were thrilled to help showcase Tampa as a vibrant, accessible city during one of the biggest weekends in college sports. The TECO Line Streetcar provided a smooth and scenic way for thousands of fans to experience all our downtown has to offer," said Scott Drainville to That's So Tampa.

Staff added night service hours on Thursday and Sunday. The cars ran every 12 to 15 minutes along the 2.7-mile track at no cost to riders.

Route 1 bus service also offered free trips between downtown and Tampa Heights during the games. These no-cost rides will stay in place until January 2026.

Real-time tracking through TECO's website let visitors plan their trips. The rail line linked major venues like Amalie Arena to local spots, giving out-of-town guests quick access to Tampa's core attractions.