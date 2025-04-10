This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: April 10

April 10 is an important date in Hip-Hop and R&B, heralding numerous developments that have impacted these popular music styles. One pivotal industry figure artist whose birthday falls on this date, is American R&B singer Kenny Lattimore, born in 1970. The crooner rose to fame in the mid-90s with his debut full-length album Kenny Lattimore, which was released in May 1996. The self-titled album peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 92 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 10 marks the release of some of hip-hop and R&B's most seminal albums and singles:

Legendary American Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest dropped their first studio album, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, through Jive Records. While it only peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard 200, the 17-track release is considered a definitive album in alternative hip-hop and one of the greatest rap albums of all time. 2001: American R&B star Alicia Keys released her debut single "Fallin'" from her debut album Songs in A Minor. The song, which is generally considered her signature track, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Belgium.

Cultural Milestones

This day has seen noteworthy cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

Motown legend Marvin Gaye finished recording his version of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," which topped the Billboard 200 and Hot R&B singles charts. The song had previously been a best-seller for the American R&B group Gladys Knight & the Pips, with their version peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1990: Acclaimed American hip-hop group Public Enemy released their third album, Fear of a Black Planet, through Def Jam and Columbia Records. Widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, it was the first in its genre to sell a million copies in its first week.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Over the years, April 10 has witnessed significant challenges and controversial events in the hip-hop and R&B industry:

Pioneering American R&B DJ Eddie O'Jay died aged 73. He is best known for managing and directing the American R&B group The O'Jays, who adopted his name for their act in 1963. 2024: American DJ and radio personality Mister Cee died from diabetes-related coronary artery/kidney disease, aged 57. A former member of the New York hip-hop DJ group Flip Squad, he is widely regarded as a pivotal figure in Hip-Hop, with 50 Cent describing him as "a legend" and Wyclef Jean calling him "one of the greatest pillars of Hip-Hop music."