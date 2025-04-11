Cross Bay Ferry Service Ending Soon After Company Breaks Agreement

This is a bummer for those who love day trips from Tampa to St. Pete without having to take the bridge. The ferry service between Tampa and St. Petersburg will shut down April 30. HMS Ferries Inc. broke their deal with Hillsborough County by trying to switch to a slower boat.

County officials caught the problem when HMS wanted to replace the current ferry with a boat that would take twice as long to cross, going from 60 to 120 minutes.

"If the contract is terminated as expected on April 30, it would save approximately $102,000 for the city," said Evan Mory, director of transportation and parking management for St. Petersburg, to Tampa Bay Times.

The contract required quick trips between the two cities. After HMS failed to keep up this key service requirement, they got an official warning on March 25.

HMS had until April 3 to find a faster boat, according to John Muller, head of Facilities Management and Real Estate Services. They missed the deadline without offering any fix.

This unexpected shutdown impacts many commuters who depended on the boat ride between the downtowns. Many took this route to avoid the packed bay bridges.

Officials now have to decide whether to look for a new operator or just end the service. The county hasn't said what they plan to do about future ferry service.