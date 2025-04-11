ContestsEvents
Cross Bay Ferry Service Ending Soon After Company Breaks Agreement

Jen Glorioso
cross bay ferry
Geno/BBGI

This is a bummer for those who love day trips from Tampa to St. Pete without having to take the bridge. The ferry service between Tampa and St. Petersburg will shut down April 30. HMS Ferries Inc. broke their deal with Hillsborough County by trying to switch to a slower boat.

County officials caught the problem when HMS wanted to replace the current ferry with a boat that would take twice as long to cross, going from 60 to 120 minutes.

"If the contract is terminated as expected on April 30, it would save approximately $102,000 for the city," said Evan Mory, director of transportation and parking management for St. Petersburg, to Tampa Bay Times.

The contract required quick trips between the two cities. After HMS failed to keep up this key service requirement, they got an official warning on March 25.

HMS had until April 3 to find a faster boat, according to John Muller, head of Facilities Management and Real Estate Services. They missed the deadline without offering any fix.

This unexpected shutdown impacts many commuters who depended on the boat ride between the downtowns. Many took this route to avoid the packed bay bridges.

Officials now have to decide whether to look for a new operator or just end the service. The county hasn't said what they plan to do about future ferry service.

This early end cuts short what was meant to be a lasting transportation option connecting both sides of the bay. The ferry was supposed to help reduce bridge traffic while giving locals and tourists a direct way across the water. Hopefully they can find a new company that can take over and provide quicker service!

St. PeteTampa
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
