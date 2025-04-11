‘Healthy’ Tampa Fast Food Restaurant Closes All Locations After 30 Years

EVOS, a Tampa Bay fast-food chain, closed its doors this week, ending three decades of business. The shutdown impacted locations in St. Petersburg, South Tampa, and Carrollwood.

Back in 1994, three friends - Michael Jeffers, Dino Lambridis, and Alkis Crassas - launched the business. They got the idea after struggling to find healthy fast food during their time at McGill University.

Unlike regular fast-food places, EVOS used air-baking instead of deep-frying. This cooking method cut fat content by 50-70% in their popular items, including their fan-favorite Airfries.

Moving away from typical fast-food offerings, they built a menu focused on whole foods. Fresh wraps, healthy bowls, and crispy salads made up their menu. The abrupt closure came with no word from the owners.

Their green mindset made them different. They powered their kitchens with wind energy and used reclaimed wood for their walls. They served takeout in eco-friendly containers and printed menus on recycled paper with plant-based ink.

They attempted to grow beyond Florida. Brief locations opened in Georgia and North Carolina. But as big chains began offering healthier choices, EVOS's growth plans stalled.

Food industry watchers applauded their environmental efforts. Critics named them one of the greenest burger joints in the country.

Fresh, natural ingredients were the backbone of their cooking. This dedication to quality food kept Tampa Bay diners returning for 30 years.