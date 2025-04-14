Local Non-Profit Steps Up To Help Hurricane-Impacted Teen Go to Senior Prom

A Pinellas County student who lost her home in Hurricane Helene got her wish for prom thanks to My Fairy Godfathers Foundation. The group supported hundreds of Tampa Bay students this season.

At La Posh Salon in Clearwater, Jillian Stammel prepped for her special night. "It means a lot to me. I didn't go last year because I really wanted this last year to be really special, so it has been it has been very special," said Stammel to ABC Action News.

From styling to transportation, the foundation covered all costs. Since the storm, the Stammels live in an RV beside their wrecked Shore Acres house, with insurance paying just a fraction of rebuilding costs.

"As a family, it's been a very big struggle. I feel like the safety of the home, the safety that a home provides, is like no other, and when you become homeless, you don't have that safety anymore. Everything becomes disoriented, and we don't know what's around the next corner," said Elizabeth Stammel, Jillian's mother.

This year marks major growth for the foundation's work. "We've been doing our prom program for 11 years in Pinellas County. We now this year have transitioned to Pasco and Hillsborough County as well," said Andrew Ashton, who started the organization.