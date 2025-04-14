ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Local Non-Profit Steps Up To Help Hurricane-Impacted Teen Go to Senior Prom

A Pinellas County student who lost her home in Hurricane Helene got her wish for prom thanks to My Fairy Godfathers Foundation. The group supported hundreds of Tampa Bay students this…

Jim Mayhew
Group of young women in formal prom dresses with corsages standing together posing for a photo
Getty Royalty Free

A Pinellas County student who lost her home in Hurricane Helene got her wish for prom thanks to My Fairy Godfathers Foundation. The group supported hundreds of Tampa Bay students this season.

At La Posh Salon in Clearwater, Jillian Stammel prepped for her special night. "It means a lot to me. I didn't go last year because I really wanted this last year to be really special, so it has been it has been very special," said Stammel to ABC Action News.

From styling to transportation, the foundation covered all costs. Since the storm, the Stammels live in an RV beside their wrecked Shore Acres house, with insurance paying just a fraction of rebuilding costs.

"As a family, it's been a very big struggle. I feel like the safety of the home, the safety that a home provides, is like no other, and when you become homeless, you don't have that safety anymore. Everything becomes disoriented, and we don't know what's around the next corner," said Elizabeth Stammel, Jillian's mother.

This year marks major growth for the foundation's work. "We've been doing our prom program for 11 years in Pinellas County. We now this year have transitioned to Pasco and Hillsborough County as well," said Andrew Ashton, who started the organization.

The group aims to lift up women facing hard times. "We think every woman should feel good about herself, so we started helping those dealing with money problems or health issues by giving them a chance to shine," Ashton said.

Prom
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Florida Beach Named the Best in the Country
Local NewsFlorida Beach Named the Best in the CountryAnne Erickson
Lightning Prospect Isaac Howard May Walk Away From The Bolts
Local NewsLightning Prospect Isaac Howard May Walk Away From The BoltsJim Mayhew
Florida Pilot Launches State’s First Fly-In Distillery in Zephyrhills
Local NewsFlorida Pilot Launches State’s First Fly-In Distillery in ZephyrhillsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect