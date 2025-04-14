ContestsEvents
Soulja Boy Denies Rape Allegations, Plans Appeal After $4M Settlement

Kayla Morgan
Soulja Boy attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Soulja Boy is making some serious noise after being found guilty of rape and ordered to pay a hefty $4 million settlement. The rapper, who was accused of assault, sexual battery, and emotional distress by an anonymous plaintiff, was hit with the verdict after the jury believed her testimony.

After the decision, Soulja Boy didn’t hold back in speaking out about the trial, starting with how much it’s cost him. He told Courtroom News Service, “This trial has taken a lot of my money. As far as lawyer bills. This whole trial’s been real costly,” adding that it has caused him to miss out on multiple career opportunities.

Soulja Boy made sure to remind everyone of his innocence, saying, “I want to make it clear that I’m innocent. I am committed to filing an appeal and fighting for the truth to be revealed.” He also took issue with the fact that his accuser remained anonymous throughout the trial, calling it unfair: “Keeping these individuals anonymous while I’m forced to face public scrutiny creates an unequal playing field. I believe this entire process has been tainted by a system that is not designed to protect the rights of the accused.”

His lawyer jumped in too, saying, “We maintain that the evidence does not support the verdict. It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial. Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case.”

On the other side, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, reportedly argued that his client deserved a $73.6 million for the trauma she allegedly endured. “He raped her. He punched her. He kicked her. He cut her. He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in her room … He told her, ‘I hope you die slow,’” Zambrano told the jury, adding, “If you don’t believe my client, don’t give her a dollar. But if you do believe her, give her everything.”

Zambrano even took a jab at Soulja Boy’s court appearance, saying, “It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit. The act you’re being asked to buy, unfortunately, my client did buy it. It’s why she went back.”

