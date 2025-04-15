Beyoncé Drops New Levi’s Campaign with Willie Jones
Beyoncé has just released a new campaign video for her latest Levi’s Jeans collection—and it features none other than her Cowboy Carter collaborator, Willie Jones.
In the video, Jones appears alongside Beyoncé as she walks confidently through a retro diner in denim shorts. Fans will recognize Jones from the track “Just For Fun” on Beyoncé’s eighth studio album. The diner’s menu even gives a creative nod to her previous Levi’s collections, with items referencing “Pool Hall” and “Launderette,” plus a special “B’s Combo.” The newest drop, called "Chapter 3," is now available on the Levi’s website.
Over on Instagram, Beyoncé gave fans a closer look at the collection, posing in denim shorts, a denim shirt, and a white tank top. Her post sparked tons of praise in the comments, with fans admiring her look and drawing inspiration for the upcoming Cowboy Carter tour.
Beyoncé first announced her Levi’s collaboration in September. She introduced it with “Chapter 1: Launderette,” a nostalgic ad inspired by Levi’s 1985 commercial featuring model Nick Kamen. In her version, Beyoncé recreates the iconic scene—complete with a playful twist.
Later came “Chapter 2: Pool Hall,” a nod to Levi’s 1991 commercial. In that video, Beyoncé wears a bold denim-on-denim outfit as she goes head-to-head with actor Timothy Olyphant in a dramatic game of pool. The video is set to her 2024 track “Levii’s Jeans,” featuring Post Malone, from her Cowboy Carter album.
The second drop coincided with the announcement of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, which is now just around the corner.
The tour kicks off April 28 in Los Angeles and includes 32 stadium shows across the U.S. and Europe. Since the announcement, she’s added several shows, ending the run with final performances in Las Vegas.