Beyoncé Drops New Levi’s Campaign with Willie Jones

Kayla Morgan
Beyonce and Blue Ivy performning at the "Beyonce Bowl"
(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Beyoncé has just released a new campaign video for her latest Levi’s Jeans collection—and it features none other than her Cowboy Carter collaborator, Willie Jones.

In the video, Jones appears alongside Beyoncé as she walks confidently through a retro diner in denim shorts. Fans will recognize Jones from the track “Just For Fun” on Beyoncé’s eighth studio album. The diner’s menu even gives a creative nod to her previous Levi’s collections, with items referencing “Pool Hall” and “Launderette,” plus a special “B’s Combo.” The newest drop, called "Chapter 3," is now available on the Levi’s website.

Over on Instagram, Beyoncé gave fans a closer look at the collection, posing in denim shorts, a denim shirt, and a white tank top. Her post sparked tons of praise in the comments, with fans admiring her look and drawing inspiration for the upcoming Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyoncé first announced her Levi’s collaboration in September. She introduced it with “Chapter 1: Launderette,” a nostalgic ad inspired by Levi’s 1985 commercial featuring model Nick Kamen. In her version, Beyoncé recreates the iconic scene—complete with a playful twist.

Later came “Chapter 2: Pool Hall,” a nod to Levi’s 1991 commercial. In that video, Beyoncé wears a bold denim-on-denim outfit as she goes head-to-head with actor Timothy Olyphant in a dramatic game of pool. The video is set to her 2024 track “Levii’s Jeans,” featuring Post Malone, from her Cowboy Carter album.

The second drop coincided with the announcement of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, which is now just around the corner.

The tour kicks off April 28 in Los Angeles and includes 32 stadium shows across the U.S. and Europe. Since the announcement, she’s added several shows, ending the run with final performances in Las Vegas.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
