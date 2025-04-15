New Cozy Book Shop With Wine Bar Set To Open in Downtown St. Pete

A new 1,600-square-foot bookstore with wine service and games opens June 15 at 631 Central Ave. in St. Pete. The Book Lounge stocks 4,000 titles alongside wine, beer, and light bites.

Mother and daughter duo Natalya and Pamela Calleja turned their book subscription success into a brick-and-mortar dream. "We want this shop to feel like you're walking into your grandmother's living room — with a warm and cute vibe," said Natalya to St. Pete Rising.

Inside, readers will find sections for romance tales, fantasy worlds, spine-tingling thrillers, and general fiction. Works by Sarah J. Maas, Colleen Hoover, Emily Henry, and Rebecca Yarros take center stage in custom displays.

At the matchmaking station, staff pick three books suited to your taste. Not sure what to read? Pick up a wrapped mystery book for a surprise literary adventure.

Sip coffee or wine while flipping pages. Snack on cheese plates and sweets from the grab-and-go coolers. Pick from nearly 100 board games to play at your table.

"There's no rush here," Natalya told I Love the Burg. "We want people to slow down, savor the moment, and stay awhile."

The back space transforms for book clubs, game tournaments, and craft workshops. First-day visitors on June 15 receive free gifts and tote bags while supplies last.

This opening rides a wave of bookstore growth nationwide. Barnes & Noble plans 60 new locations in 2024, while independent shops continue sprouting up with distinct local touches.