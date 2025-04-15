Tampa Vegan Store Celebrates 4 Years With Pay-What-You-Can Program

Black Radish Vegan Bodega marks four years in VM Ybor, mixing a store, cafe, and deli with their pay-what-you-can meals, a program born from last year's storm season.

"We wanted a place where anyone could walk in and find a treat — no animal products involved," said the owners to That's So Tampa. "Back then, vegan options weren't easy to come by in major stores, especially if you needed gluten-free or wanted to support independent brands. That gap inspired us to build something better."

They take EBT cards and run a meal fund backed by customer donations. When storms hit Tampa, the shop stepped up to feed those in need.

"It was this powerful moment of mutual support," the owners said. "It showed us how much people care and want to lift each other up. That's something we'll never stop doing."

Morning specials fill the menu board. Their Steak & Egg Bagel comes from old family cooking. They've put a plant-based spin on Tampa's classic Cuban breakfast.

A May bash will mark their milestone. Food trucks Da Meat Up and Alevri Co will serve guests. They'll draw tickets to support Vegan Chef Ray's health fund.

Fresh dishes pop up on the board each week. The kitchen focuses on quick bites and fresh drinks. Customers click and order through the shop's site. Social posts keep fans up to date on what's cooking. Shelves stock pantry goods while cooks prep hot food at the counter. Plant-based breakfast fills plates as coffee machines steam.