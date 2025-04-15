This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 15

April 15 has hosted iconic moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history that reverberate to this day. One seminal figure celebrating their birthday on April 15 is American rapper and singer Sexxy Red, born in 1998. The Missouri-born artist shot to fame in 2023 following the release of the single "Pound Town," whose popularity spawned the remixed sequel "Pound Town 2" (featuring Nicki Minaj), earning Red her first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Billboard declared the rapper to be "one of the biggest breakout artists of Summer 2023."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 15 has seen the release of many career-defining hip-hop and R&B albums and singles:

American Hip-Hop duo Artifacts released its second album, That's Them, via Big Beat and Atlantic Records. The album, supported by two singles, "Art of Facts" and "The Ultimate", debuted at No. 134 on the Billboard 200. 2008: American Hip-Hop supergroup Dark Lotus dropped its third album, The Opaque Brotherhood, through Psychopathic Records. The 18-track hardcore rap record peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.

American Hip-Hop supergroup Dark Lotus dropped its third album, The Opaque Brotherhood, through Psychopathic Records. The 18-track hardcore rap record peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. 2016: American rapper Royce da 5'9" released his sixth album, Layers, with guest appearances from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Tiara, and Mr. Porter. The album enjoyed widespread critical acclaim, debuting at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Some of hip-hop and R&B's most beloved icons have achieved cultural milestones on this day:

American R&B and soul songstress Roberta Flack scored her first U.S. No. 1 hit single with "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face." The song, which spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, later won the singer two Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 15th Annual Grammy Awards. 2012: A hologram of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur performed alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The lifelike recreation joined the West Coast titans to perform "Hail Mary" and "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" before vanishing into thin air.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 15 has heralded challenges and transformations in the industry and the lives of some of its biggest stars:

Rob Pilatus from the German R&B duo Milli Vanilli was sentenced to 90 days in jail for three separate violent attacks. In addition to the prison sentence, the disgraced star served 180 days in drug rehabilitation. 2003: The Wilhelmina Artist Agency sued Beyoncé Knowles, front woman of R&B girl group Destiny's Child, over her contract with cosmetics brand L'Oréal. The agency claimed that the star had refused to pay the 10% commission she owed from a $1 million deal that the agency brokered.