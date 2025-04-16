ContestsEvents
Tampa Bay Restaurants Easter Brunch Options From $35 to $185

This Easter Sunday, March 31, Tampa food lovers can choose from nine unique brunch spots. Prices range from $35 for kids up to $185 at the fanciest locations.

Jen Glorioso
This Easter Sunday, March 31, Tampa food lovers can choose from nine unique brunch spots. Prices range from $35 for kids up to $185 at the fanciest locations.

Tampa Brunch Options

At Mise En Place, diners can enjoy a $75 fixed-menu experience. Children eat for $35, while grown-ups can enjoy wine or cocktails. The chef prepares each dish using seasonal ingredients.

On Water St, The Tampa EDITION hotel hosts two options. Their flagship restaurant, Lilac, offers a $185 feast featuring local spring ingredients. Upstairs, Azure serves Mediterranean dishes with drinks from brunch through mid-afternoon. Music fills the air at Boulon Brasserie while chefs work their craft. French toast comes drenched in sauce suzette while hearty burgers cook to perfection.

Whiskey Cake Kitchen + Bar offers a Prime Rib Feast for $55 per person. Local farm ingredients fill every plate.

Overlooking the water, Oystercatchers presents a $110 brunch spread. Fresh seafood and gorgeous bay views make this place special. Or enjoy brunch on the water with Craft Easter Sunday 2 hour cruises start at $79.95 per person

Pinellas County Easter Brunch Options

At Noble Crust, Italian cooking meets Southern taste in every dish. They serve two versions of eggs Benedict - one with Southern spices, another topped with fresh salmon.

Book a day of relaxation at the Safety Harbor Spa. Their brunch offerings include: Carving Station, Omelet Station, Our Famous Seafood Boat - piled high with fresh shrimp and oysters. Brunch is $89 for adults and $36 for children.

In Downtown St. Pete, Juno & The Peacock is serving up its first Family Style Easter Brunch. Menu items include: Deviled Eggs with Sauce Louie, house-baked Cornbread with Hot Honey Butter. Entrées include the Benedict Oscar, Cali Benny, vegetable-packed Frittata. Pricing is $55 per adult and $35 for kids 10 and under.

The Straz Center's Maestro's Restaurant offers two seating's - 11 AM and 1:30 PM. Servers carve meat while chefs prepare omelets, and guests enjoy bottomless champagne.

Don't wait to reserve - spots are going fast. The upscale Lilac is almost completely booked.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
