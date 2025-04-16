Tampa Bay Restaurants Easter Brunch Options From $35 to $185

This Easter Sunday, March 31, Tampa food lovers can choose from nine unique brunch spots. Prices range from $35 for kids up to $185 at the fanciest locations.

Tampa Brunch Options

At Mise En Place, diners can enjoy a $75 fixed-menu experience. Children eat for $35, while grown-ups can enjoy wine or cocktails. The chef prepares each dish using seasonal ingredients.

On Water St, The Tampa EDITION hotel hosts two options. Their flagship restaurant, Lilac, offers a $185 feast featuring local spring ingredients. Upstairs, Azure serves Mediterranean dishes with drinks from brunch through mid-afternoon. Music fills the air at Boulon Brasserie while chefs work their craft. French toast comes drenched in sauce suzette while hearty burgers cook to perfection.

Whiskey Cake Kitchen + Bar offers a Prime Rib Feast for $55 per person. Local farm ingredients fill every plate.

Overlooking the water, Oystercatchers presents a $110 brunch spread. Fresh seafood and gorgeous bay views make this place special. Or enjoy brunch on the water with Craft Easter Sunday 2 hour cruises start at $79.95 per person

Pinellas County Easter Brunch Options

At Noble Crust, Italian cooking meets Southern taste in every dish. They serve two versions of eggs Benedict - one with Southern spices, another topped with fresh salmon.

Book a day of relaxation at the Safety Harbor Spa. Their brunch offerings include: Carving Station, Omelet Station, Our Famous Seafood Boat - piled high with fresh shrimp and oysters. Brunch is $89 for adults and $36 for children.

In Downtown St. Pete, Juno & The Peacock is serving up its first Family Style Easter Brunch. Menu items include: Deviled Eggs with Sauce Louie, house-baked Cornbread with Hot Honey Butter. Entrées include the Benedict Oscar, Cali Benny, vegetable-packed Frittata. Pricing is $55 per adult and $35 for kids 10 and under.

The Straz Center's Maestro's Restaurant offers two seating's - 11 AM and 1:30 PM. Servers carve meat while chefs prepare omelets, and guests enjoy bottomless champagne.