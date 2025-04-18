ContestsEvents
50 Cent Calls Out New ‘Power’-Inspired Netflix Show

Looks like 50 Cent isn’t popping bottles over the latest news from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp. She’s cooking up a brand-new crime series for Netflix called Nemesis, and it’s…

Kayla Morgan
50 Cent
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Looks like 50 Cent isn’t popping bottles over the latest news from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp. She’s cooking up a brand-new crime series for Netflix called Nemesis, and it’s clearly inspired by the hit STARZ show that made Power a household name. But 50 Cent isn't exactly throwing a welcome party.

Nemesis is supposed to have similar vibes to Power and even brings back actor Shane Johnson, who played the shady lawyer Cooper Saxe. Sounds like a reunion, right? Well, the rapper disagrees.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts in a now deleted post, and let’s just say he didn’t hold back: “Nah this ain’t it a POWER reunion with one cast member [grinning face emoji]. I don’t know none of these [ninja emoji]’s. ain’t nobody jackin this s---! LOL.”

Shane Johnson tried to smooth things over in the comments, replying: “Yeah, but bro… we’re talking SAXE! That’s enough, man!”

According to the official description, Nemesis follows two powerful men on opposite sides of the law — expert criminal Coltrane Wilder and genius detective Isaiah Stiles. It’s all about big-time heists, intense family drama, and explosive action, with this twist: the show digs deep into what really drives people and what destroys them.

Besides Johnson, the cast is stacked with names like Matthew Law, Y’Ian Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie Park, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Jeff Pierre, and Cedric Joe.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's still all about expanding his Power universe. Just last year, he teased more to come, writing: “Im glad all the fans have been so supportive of FORCE,” he posted on Instagram. “we have more heat coming, my Power Universe is still expanding… wait till you see what I have up my sleeve, you haven’t seen the last of Tommy…… [bomb emoji] BOOM.”

He even mentioned a Power prequel being developed at STARZ, telling fans: “You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development.”

No updates on that project just yet, but fans are definitely keeping their ears open.

The original Power series launched in 2014 and ran for six seasons, spinning off three separate shows. 50 wasn’t just acting in it as the ruthless Kanan — he also served as an executive producer.

And clearly, he’s not about to let anyone mess with the legacy without speaking up.

50 Centstarz
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
