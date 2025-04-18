50 Cent Calls Out New ‘Power’-Inspired Netflix Show

Looks like 50 Cent isn’t popping bottles over the latest news from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp. She’s cooking up a brand-new crime series for Netflix called Nemesis, and it’s clearly inspired by the hit STARZ show that made Power a household name. But 50 Cent isn't exactly throwing a welcome party.

Nemesis is supposed to have similar vibes to Power and even brings back actor Shane Johnson, who played the shady lawyer Cooper Saxe. Sounds like a reunion, right? Well, the rapper disagrees.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts in a now deleted post, and let’s just say he didn’t hold back: “Nah this ain’t it a POWER reunion with one cast member [grinning face emoji]. I don’t know none of these [ninja emoji]’s. ain’t nobody jackin this s---! LOL.”

Shane Johnson tried to smooth things over in the comments, replying: “Yeah, but bro… we’re talking SAXE! That’s enough, man!”

According to the official description, Nemesis follows two powerful men on opposite sides of the law — expert criminal Coltrane Wilder and genius detective Isaiah Stiles. It’s all about big-time heists, intense family drama, and explosive action, with this twist: the show digs deep into what really drives people and what destroys them.

Besides Johnson, the cast is stacked with names like Matthew Law, Y’Ian Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie Park, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Jeff Pierre, and Cedric Joe.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's still all about expanding his Power universe. Just last year, he teased more to come, writing: “Im glad all the fans have been so supportive of FORCE,” he posted on Instagram. “we have more heat coming, my Power Universe is still expanding… wait till you see what I have up my sleeve, you haven’t seen the last of Tommy…… [bomb emoji] BOOM.”

He even mentioned a Power prequel being developed at STARZ, telling fans: “You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development.”

No updates on that project just yet, but fans are definitely keeping their ears open.

The original Power series launched in 2014 and ran for six seasons, spinning off three separate shows. 50 wasn’t just acting in it as the ruthless Kanan — he also served as an executive producer.