Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

The Bolts are back in the playoffs taking on Florida Panthers. Catch game 1 Tuesday April 22, 2025 & game 2 on Thursday, April 24, 2025! We've also got your tickets to win your way in!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/18/2025 & 4/21
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Game 1 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Panthers & Game 2
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena
Hockey PlayoffsTampa
