Beat The Freaks And Win Tickets To See Russ

Russ will be at MIDFL Amp on July 25, 2025 and we got your tickets. Listen for your chance to win! With Special Guest Big Sean + Sabrina Claudio. Ticket…

smckenzie

Russ will be at MIDFL Amp on July 25, 2025 and we got your tickets. Listen for your chance to win!

With Special Guest Big Sean + Sabrina Claudio. Ticket on sale now!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/21-4/25/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Russ at MIDFL AMP on July 25, 2025
  • Prize Value: $51.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

MidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreRuss
smckenzieWriter
