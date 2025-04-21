ContestsEvents
Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld Have Fans Swooning: ‘Sinners’ Promo

One of the most talked-about releases this past weekend (April 18) was Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror film, Sinners. The film has quickly become a major topic across social media and…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld attend the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

One of the most talked-about releases this past weekend (April 18) was Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror film, Sinners. The film has quickly become a major topic across social media and entertainment circles—not just for its intense visuals and gripping storyline, but for the striking performances and undeniable screen presence of its leads, Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

As part of the promotion for the upcoming film, Michael B. Jordan and the cast took part in a trending TikTok challenge where users pretend they have something stuck in their teeth—only to reveal diamond-studded grillz. Jordan posted his version to Instagram earlier this week, and Warner Bros. released additional clips. The response online quickly turned into a mix of laughter and flirty admiration—an energy that fits the tone of the movie quite well (if you know, you know).

Fans were quick to flood the comments. One person wrote, “The only Michael I love 😭😍😮‍💨 ughhhhhhh. Bae, don’t ignore this message — say something 😝.” Another joked, “How did this become an hour long video 😩🔥.” A third added, “Good lawdddd 🔥🔥🔥🔥I probably rewatched the beginning an unhealthy amount of times.”

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld had the internet talking, too—especially after a scene where her vampire character delivers the line, “we gone kill every last one of ya.” That single moment set off a wave of reactions from fans clearly impressed by her performance.

“Bite me, bite me” wrote one user on TikTok in a now-viral post. “A vampire with fangs southern accent and loves blood yeah chat I’m cooked,” said another.

“Josh Allen is SOO Lucky rn,” another fan wrote, referring to Steinfeld’s fiancé, the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

The conversation carried over to X (formerly Twitter), where the enthusiasm continued. “I ain’t gon lie to ya Hailee Steinfeld got me looking at her different after seeing #SinnersMovie,” one user posted.

And another summed it up by saying, “...if Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld wanted to turn me into a vampire I’d let them.”

The film’s promo might be playful, but it clearly made an impact—and got everyone talking.

Hailee SteinfeldMichael B. Jordan
Kayla MorganWriter
