Michelle Williams Times Two! When the Actress and the Singer of the Same Name Finally Met

How frequently do you meet someone who shares the same name as you? In a delightful twist of fate, two Michelle Williams, one an acclaimed actress, and the other a talented singer, have finally met in person.

Michelle Williams, The Actress and the Singer

Singer Michelle Williams, a member of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child and a successful solo artist, is currently starring in the Broadway production of Death Becomes Her. Actress Michelle Williams, known for her roles in Dawson’s Creek and Brokeback Mountain, checked out the show on Thursday evening.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, the singer can be visibly seen as thrilled after a performance. She said in the video clip, “Y’all we had an amazing show tonight. The crowd was lit. We love lit crowds. And so I’ve got more things to sign. I always love to bring y’all in on my journey and of course I’ve got more, more, more of these!” showing photos of Michelle Williams, the actress.

She then turned to someone who is off camera and playfully asked, “What do you want?” before turning to show the actress sitting nearby with photos and a marker in hand. The actress asked, “Who should I make it out to?”. The singer replied, “Would you make them out to meeeeee?”. After which both of them giggled.

In an appearance on Watch What Happen Life With Andy Cohen earlier this month, the actress revealed she was set to see her namesake’s Broadway show when Cohen asked her if she “has a relationship or friendship with the other Michelle Williams.”

The singer Michelle also shared a funny anecdote of receiving a fan letter meant for the actress. The letter read in part, “Your work in movies like Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea or The Greatest Showman has deeply moved me and many others, showcasing your exceptional talent.” She held up a photo that was included in the letter showing Michelle Williams, the actress.

She added, “This is absolutely brilliant. Yes, Michelle knows what’s going on as well, and I cannot wait to see her. Hopefully sooner than later. It’s being worked out,” as reported by Page Six.