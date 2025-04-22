Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant Coming to Tampa in May 2025

A new Big Chicken spot will open at 8725 West Linebaugh Ave. in Westchase on May 6. The chain, with NBA star Shaquille O'Neal at its helm, starts hiring staff for the spring launch.

"Big Chicken was built on the vision that comfort food brings people together, so we are thrilled to open our first location in Westchase," said Sam Reddy to That's So Tampa. "We wanted to bring this high-energy brand to a community that values family, and Westchase is the perfect fit."

Started in 2018, the chain sprung from O'Neal's partnership with JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group. Each sandwich on the menu tells a story from the basketball icon's past.

The menu packs a punch with standouts like the Big & Sloppy, dripping with mac & cheese and BBQ sauce. Want some heat? Try the Uncle Jerome's Nashville-style hot chicken. Spice fans flock to the Shaq Attack with its zesty chipotle kick and pepper jack blend.

Fresh, clean chicken, no weird stuff added, stars in every dish. The sides steal the show too, with their famous Cheez-It crusted mac and cheese. Wash it down with hand-spun shakes made from California dairy or grab a root beer straight from Big Dog's Brewing.

Tampa marks its first step into Florida. Want to join the team? Check their website for job listings, they need staff at all levels.

O'Neal keeps building his Florida empire. The sports legend turned businessman now runs ventures across food, athletics, and show business.