ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B to Host WWE SummerSlam in Two-Night Spectacle

WWE is turning up the star power this year, and one of music’s biggest names is stepping into the spotlight. Over the past year, a few major artists have appeared…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards in blue dress
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

WWE is turning up the star power this year, and one of music’s biggest names is stepping into the spotlight. Over the past year, a few major artists have appeared on WWE programming — most notably Travis Scott. Now, Cardi B is set to take on a key role at one of WWE’s biggest events of the year: SummerSlam.

During last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cardi B made the announcement in a video message that she’ll be hosting the two-night SummerSlam event this August.

"What's up WWE Universe? Guess what? SummerSlam, Metlife, two nights, and I will finally be hosting — and nobody better try me," said the rapper.

This year marks the first time "The Biggest Party of the Summer" will take place over two nights, similar to WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania. The show will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3. Interestingly, it was Cardi herself who revealed those dates and the venue during last year’s announcement.

Cardi B has been a longtime fan of professional wrestling. She was originally scheduled to host SummerSlam back in 2021 but had to step back due to her pregnancy, as she was expecting her son just weeks before the show. In an interview last year, she mentioned wanting to be part of a WWE event — whether that meant performing or even getting involved in the action.

And she might just get that chance. Several WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green, have already said they’d be up for facing her in the ring. With artists like Bad Bunny and Travis Scott having crossed over into the wrestling world, Cardi B could be the next to make the leap.

cardi bWWE
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lizzo Shares Honest Look at Her Health and Wellness Journey
MusicLizzo Shares Honest Look at Her Health and Wellness JourneyKayla Morgan
Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Hospitalized in NYC After Health Scare
MusicLil Uzi Vert Reportedly Hospitalized in NYC After Health ScareKayla Morgan
This Day in Top 40 History: April 23
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: April 23
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect