Cardi B to Host WWE SummerSlam in Two-Night Spectacle
WWE is turning up the star power this year, and one of music’s biggest names is stepping into the spotlight. Over the past year, a few major artists have appeared on WWE programming — most notably Travis Scott. Now, Cardi B is set to take on a key role at one of WWE’s biggest events of the year: SummerSlam.
During last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cardi B made the announcement in a video message that she’ll be hosting the two-night SummerSlam event this August.
"What's up WWE Universe? Guess what? SummerSlam, Metlife, two nights, and I will finally be hosting — and nobody better try me," said the rapper.
This year marks the first time "The Biggest Party of the Summer" will take place over two nights, similar to WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania. The show will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3. Interestingly, it was Cardi herself who revealed those dates and the venue during last year’s announcement.
Cardi B has been a longtime fan of professional wrestling. She was originally scheduled to host SummerSlam back in 2021 but had to step back due to her pregnancy, as she was expecting her son just weeks before the show. In an interview last year, she mentioned wanting to be part of a WWE event — whether that meant performing or even getting involved in the action.
And she might just get that chance. Several WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green, have already said they’d be up for facing her in the ring. With artists like Bad Bunny and Travis Scott having crossed over into the wrestling world, Cardi B could be the next to make the leap.