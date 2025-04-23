This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 23
April 23 is a monumental date in Hip-Hop and R&B music. This day has been the backdrop for crucial events and cultural moments that have reverberated beyond these popular styles….
April 23 is a monumental date in Hip-Hop and R&B music. This day has been the backdrop for crucial events and cultural moments that have reverberated beyond these popular styles. One industry figure whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Lil Eazy-E, who was born in 1984. While he's best known for being the son of N.W.A founding member Eazy-E, the Compton rapper has had a colorful career, releasing two mixtapes and collaborating with industry titans such as The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Jim Jones, and Papoose.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Numerous genre-defining albums and charting singles were released on this day:
- 1991: Canadian Hip-Hop duo Dream Warriors released their debut album And Now the Legacy Begins, widely considered among the greatest alternative records of the hip-hop golden era. It peaked at No. 18 on the U.K. Albums Chart and reached No. 34 on the Canadian Albums Chart.
- 1996: American rapper DJ Kool dropped his third and final album, Let Me Clear My Throat. It was his most successful album, peaking at No. 161 on the Billboard 200 and No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2013: American rap icon Snoop Dogg released his 12th album, Reincarnated, using his reggae alter ego Snoop Lion. The album peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and topped the U.S. Reggae Albums chart.
- 2016: R&B icon Beyoncé released her sixth album, Lemonade, along with a 65-minute feature film of the same name. The singer's second visual album following her 2013 eponymous album received widespread acclaim, with all 12 tracks on the album charting on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2020: American rapper Lil Baby released the single "All In" from his second album, My Turn. The song reached No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2021: American rapper Lil Yachty released his third commercial mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat. It peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 and No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
April 23 has also seen significant upheavals and challenges in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2020: American rapper and DJ Fred the Godson died at the age of 35 and was the first high-profile hip-hop personality to die from COVID-19. The Bronx-born artist released several mixtapes over his two-decade-long career. He collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Jadakiss, Pusha T, Raekwon, and Cam'ron.
April 23 has witnessed numerous remarkable occasions that have shaped Hip-Hop and R&B.