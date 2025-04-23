This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 23

April 23 is a monumental date in Hip-Hop and R&B music. This day has been the backdrop for crucial events and cultural moments that have reverberated beyond these popular styles. One industry figure whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Lil Eazy-E, who was born in 1984. While he's best known for being the son of N.W.A founding member Eazy-E, the Compton rapper has had a colorful career, releasing two mixtapes and collaborating with industry titans such as The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Jim Jones, and Papoose.