Two Highly Anticipated Food Joints Closer To Opening Tampa Bay Locations

So what ever happened to the Tampa Bay Cookout and Dutch Bros locations? It seems like it was forever ago since we got the news about the two popular fast food and coffee restaurants coming to the Tampa Bay area. Well, we have some exciting updates for you.

While we still don't know the exact opening date for these locations, there is progress being made! Workers have begun turning a Fourth Street building into St. Petersburg's first Cook Out restaurant. The project, backed by an $800,000 renovation permit, shows the chain's continued push into Tampa Bay.

The fast-food chain bought the 3,193-square-foot building for $2.6 million last September. Located across from Baypoint Commerce Center, the space has been vacant since Boston Market shut down in 2023.

Cook Out keeps expanding across Tampa Bay. They've already converted two former Boston Market locations into popular spots - one in Carrollwood, another near USF's main campus. Venture Construction Co. will lead this newest renovation. We still don't have an opening date yet, and as of now, the locations are not shown on Cook Out's website or careers page.