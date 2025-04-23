ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Two Highly Anticipated Food Joints Closer To Opening Tampa Bay Locations

So what ever happened to the Tampa Bay Cookout and Dutch Bros locations? It seems like it was forever ago since we got the news about the two popular fast…

Jen Glorioso
A brown coffee and green energy drink outside of a Dutch Bros Coffee shop.

Dutch Bros drinks outside of a location.

Daniel/BBGI

So what ever happened to the Tampa Bay Cookout and Dutch Bros locations? It seems like it was forever ago since we got the news about the two popular fast food and coffee restaurants coming to the Tampa Bay area. Well, we have some exciting updates for you.

While we still don't know the exact opening date for these locations, there is progress being made! Workers have begun turning a Fourth Street building into St. Petersburg's first Cook Out restaurant. The project, backed by an $800,000 renovation permit, shows the chain's continued push into Tampa Bay.

The fast-food chain bought the 3,193-square-foot building for $2.6 million last September. Located across from Baypoint Commerce Center, the space has been vacant since Boston Market shut down in 2023.

Cook Out keeps expanding across Tampa Bay. They've already converted two former Boston Market locations into popular spots - one in Carrollwood, another near USF's main campus. Venture Construction Co. will lead this newest renovation. We still don't have an opening date yet, and as of now, the locations are not shown on Cook Out's website or careers page.

However, some movement has been made to the Dutch Bros South Tampa location. The construction company behind the new coffee hotspot has broken ground with an update in February, and applications are currently open for "Broista's" for the Ballast Point Blvd location. So we could be seeing a new coffee spot just in time for summer!

Food
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Buccaneers Are Hosting A Three-Day Draft Party at St. Pete Beach
Local NewsBuccaneers Are Hosting A Three-Day Draft Party at St. Pete BeachJim Mayhew
Things To Do in Tampa Bay This Weekend: April 25-April 27
Local NewsThings To Do in Tampa Bay This Weekend: April 25-April 27Jen Glorioso
Fort De Soto Park Hosts Beach Cleanup This Weekend
Local NewsFort De Soto Park Hosts Beach Cleanup This WeekendJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect