WiLD 94.1 Contest Archive – Last 30 Days

Jen Glorioso
wild

Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/22/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Panthers Game 2
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

Beat The Freaks To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Millennium Tour

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/7/25-4/11/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Millennium tour on April 12
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Black Promoters Collective

Play Beat The Freak And Win A Pair of Tickets To Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/31/25-4/4/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  3/31/25-4/4/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to See Chris Brown at Raymond James Stadium on 8.2.25
  • Prize Value: $92
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair of Tickets To See Chris Tucker

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/31/25-4/4/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  3/31/25-4/4/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Chris Tucker at Hard Rock on 4/8/25
  • Prize Value: $103
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa

Babs Got Your Pair of Tickets To See Mary J. Blige "For My Fans Tour"

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/17/25-3/21/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/17/25-3/21/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets to see Mary J. Blige at Kia Center on April 25, 2025
  • Prize Value: $55.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Contests
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
