Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN & Releases Statement

NFL legend and TV personality Shannon Sharpe announced Thursday that he’s stepping away from ESPN—for now. Sharpe, who’s been a regular face on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith,…

Kayla Morgan
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NFL legend and TV personality Shannon Sharpe announced Thursday that he’s stepping away from ESPN—for now. Sharpe, who’s been a regular face on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith, is currently facing a $50 million civil lawsuit over serious accusations.

In a statement, Sharpe said the relationship at the center of the lawsuit was “100% consensual” and called the claims “false and disruptive.” He explained, “At this point, I’m choosing to step aside from my ESPN duties for a bit. I want to focus on my family and deal with this situation head-on. I plan to be back when the NFL preseason kicks off.”

Sharpe also thanked everyone who’s had his back, saying the support from his family, friends, and coworkers has meant a lot.

ESPN reportedly agreed with his decision, calling it a “serious situation.”

Sharpe had only been with First Take since August 2023, after leaving FS1’s Undisputed earlier that summer. He was supposed to be expanding his role at ESPN, but for now, he’ll be off the air completely.

