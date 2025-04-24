SZA’s ‘SOS’ Hits New Milestone with 85 Weeks in Billboard 200 Top 10

SZA's album SOS has reached yet another significant milestone, surpassing Adele's 21 album for the most weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for albums by women, with 85 weeks. The chart dated Apr. 26 demonstrates that SOS climbed from fourth to third, marking 85 weeks, non-consecutively, in the top 10, since its initial release in December 2022. SOS has spent a total of 12 weeks at No. 1, including two most recently after the release of the deluxe version of the record, SOS Deluxe: LANA, in January 2025. This deluxe edition features four new songs and allows SOS to continue on in its success.

In March 2023, SOS set the record for the Black artist's longest-running top 10 album, trumping Michael Jackson's Thriller. SOS and 21 did well but are not yet close to the overall record for weeks in the top 10, which is currently held by the My Fair Lady soundtrack at 173 weeks.

SOS has continued to be relevant because of SZA's fluidity of genre and cultural relevance; the album encompasses 23 songs that reflect heartbreak and fearlessness. It includes singles like "Kill Bill," which was SZA's first number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100 and demonstrates SZA's ability to combine genres and cater to a wide variety of people.