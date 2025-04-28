Cheers To Mom; The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience

Beat the Freaks to win the Ultimate Mother's Day Experience. Listen this week to win tickets to see Keyshia Cole, Diamond Watch, Dinner, and a $50 Gift Card.
Mom deserves the best. From Jewelry to the finest dinning, we are hooking you up. Thanks to our Partners at Karol Hotel for providing the best dining experience for our mothers & Graze Craze for hooking mom up with everything made-to-order charcuterie boards featuring handcrafted arrangements of meats, cheeses, breads, fresh fruits and veggies, sweets and more. Cheers to You, MOM!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 04/28-5/2/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 04/28-5/2/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- How Many Grand Prize WInners Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to Keyshia Cole @ Amalie Arena; Diamond Watch; $200 Gift Card to Katch @ Karol Hotel and a $50 gift card to Graze Craze
- Prize Value: : $750.00
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Station, Karol Hotel, Graze Craze