Flo Milli Welcomes First Baby Boy: ‘Y’all Bett Not Play!’
From hit songs to baby bottles — Flo Milli just entered a whole new era! The rapper announced on Friday, April 25, that she welcomed her first baby, a boy….
The rapper announced on Friday, April 25, that she welcomed her first baby, a boy. She shared the exciting update on Instagram with a photo of herself holding her newborn son, captioned, "& yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew ."
The picture showed the artist in what looked like the delivery room, cradling her baby while he wore only a diaper.
Fans and fellow artists quickly flooded the comments with congratulations. Latto, GloRilla, TiaCorine, Coi Leray, SZA, Halle Bailey, and Baby Tate all celebrated her new arrival.
SZA wrote under the post, "Awwww he’s gorgeous and perfect I can TELL 😫🥺 congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Latto added, "Congrats Floskiii 🥹💙."
Flo also shared a video to her Instagram Stories of herself dancing to a Young Thug song in the delivery room. On Saturday, April 26, she posted another photo of her baby with the sweet caption, "The best feeling, I got you forever."
Before giving birth, Flo hinted that the big moment was close by posting a delivery room photo with the caption, "Y'all pray for me 😭👩🏾🍼🍼."
Later, she shared a voice note from rapper Anycia, who sang her a playful version of Corbin Bleu’s "Push It To The Limit" from the Disney Channel movie Jump In.
According to Vibe, rapper G6Reddot is the father of Flo’s newborn. He also posted on Instagram this week, sharing photos of himself holding the baby and some bottles of milk.
He captioned his post, "Welcome my first born sixx 💤🧟. It’s not easy being a black father in America Dey already counting me out."