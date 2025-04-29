Barnes & Noble Returns to Carrollwood With New Store After 8-Month Break

ContestsEvents
A new Barnes & Noble opened its doors at 13123 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa’s Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center. The store marks the chain’s comeback to the area…

Jim Mayhew
Signage for a Barnes &amp; Noble bookstore stands above the entrance
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new Barnes & Noble opened its doors at 13123 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa's Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center. The store marks the chain's comeback to the area since closing its previous location.

"We are very pleased to be back in Carrollwood only eight months after closing our previous bookstore," said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, to That's So Tampa. "For 28 years, we were a gathering place for this community, and our longtime booksellers are as eager to return as they are to welcome customers into their brand-new Carrollwood Barnes & Noble."

The bookstore now sits in the former Bed, Bath & Beyond space. Next to Petco, the store shows off a fresh design with books stacked from floor to ceiling. Visitors can grab coffee and snacks at the in-store cafe while browsing.

Store manager Matt Morse spoke about the grand opening. "I am very excited to bring Barnes & Noble back to the Carrollwood community after closing our old location nine months ago," said Morse. "We can't wait to welcome you to our new bookstore!"

This Tampa store fits into the company's bigger plans. Barnes & Noble wants to add 60 new stores next year, a huge jump from past years. In fact, they opened more stores this year than in the whole ten years from 2009 to 2019.

Book lovers in Illinois, Nebraska, and New York will also see new stores pop up this spring. Each opening has drawn big crowds of shoppers ready to fill their shelves.

Customers can check the store's social media for upcoming events and news.

Barnes and NobleBooksTampa
Jim MayhewWriter
