Megan Thee Stallion Drops First 2025 Single ‘Whenever’ and Music Video Following Coachella Shows

Megan Thee Stallion has released "Whenever," her first solo song of 2025. The video, directed by Zac Dov Wiesel, features the track sampling Ms. Cherry's "It's Whatever," with Bankroll Got It producing the beat.

The song goes hard, with Megan clapping back at her haters: "Hey, 24 hours in the day. And the first thing y'all hoes do is start hate... Make no mistake just cuz I'm cute in this [__] don't mean I won't run your [__]," she told YouTube.

Her Coachella shows in April were lit with special guests Ciara, Queen Latifah, and Victoria Monét taking the stage. Fans got to hear "Whenever" live for the first time during the second weekend.

The video captures Houston's raw energy, showing love to her Texas hometown while blending classic Southern vibes with hard-hitting trap beats.

She launched her own label, Hot Girl Entertainment, last year. This sparked MEGAN: ACT II, which brought some unexpected team-ups - linking with Flo Milli, BTS's RM, TWICE, and metal group Spiritbox.

She rocked venues across North America on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024. These concerts also gave up-and-coming women rappers shine as opening acts.

Her 2024 releases made waves with Megan and the follow-up MEGAN: ACT II. These albums showed off her range, bringing together artists from all over.