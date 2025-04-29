Megan Thee Stallion Drops First 2025 Single ‘Whenever’ and Music Video Following Coachella Shows

ContestsEvents
Laura Adkins
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has released "Whenever," her first solo song of 2025. The video, directed by Zac Dov Wiesel, features the track sampling Ms. Cherry's "It's Whatever," with Bankroll Got It producing the beat.

The song goes hard, with Megan clapping back at her haters: "Hey, 24 hours in the day. And the first thing y'all hoes do is start hate... Make no mistake just cuz I'm cute in this [__] don't mean I won't run your [__]," she told YouTube.

Her Coachella shows in April were lit with special guests Ciara, Queen Latifah, and Victoria Monét taking the stage. Fans got to hear "Whenever" live for the first time during the second weekend.

The video captures Houston's raw energy, showing love to her Texas hometown while blending classic Southern vibes with hard-hitting trap beats.

She launched her own label, Hot Girl Entertainment, last year. This sparked MEGAN: ACT II, which brought some unexpected team-ups - linking with Flo Milli, BTS's RM, TWICE, and metal group Spiritbox.

She rocked venues across North America on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024. These concerts also gave up-and-coming women rappers shine as opening acts.

Her 2024 releases made waves with Megan and the follow-up MEGAN: ACT II. These albums showed off her range, bringing together artists from all over.

Meanwhile, "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" dropped on Amazon Prime in 2024, showing her rise to fame and industry struggles. She'll be at Summerfest on June 28th.

