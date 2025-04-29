Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Shares Social Media Message as June Trial Nears
Facing serious criminal charges, Wander Franco might spend 20 years in prison. The case stems from claims he had contact with a 14-year-old in late 2022. Officials filed charges of sexual abuse, exploitation of a minor, and human trafficking.
After months without a word, the 24-year-old posted on Instagram Sunday. His message showed him in his team uniform with words that read "To you: There is no torment that God cannot heal," the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since last August, Franco hasn't stepped on a baseball field. MLB officials stopped his $8 million pay when they put him on a restricted list in July.
The case hit a snag in December when witnesses didn't show up, pushing the trial to June 2. At his last court visit, Franco stated bluntly: "I did not had a career. This is not over."
The case casts a shadow over both player and team. His 11-year deal from 2021 still requires $172 million in team payments. Baseball officials must wait for court results before starting their own review.
More trouble brews for the player. He faces weapons charges from a late 2024 incident back home in the Dominican Republic. His attorneys think these claims won't stick.
Recently, Franco broke his online silence. He added clapping emojis to his team's victory post on Instagram. When fans asked about his case, he stayed quiet.