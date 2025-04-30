Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Drops First Full-Group Track in 15 Years, Kicks Off National Tour

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has reunited all five original members for a new single "Aww Sh*t," which is their first collaboration, as a group, in 15 years. This song is the first single from the upcoming album. It has a West Coast beat, includes powerful verses from each member, and continues to mark their legacy in hip-hop.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Krayzie Bone expressed his enthusiasm about the reunion: "The vibe was great," Krayzie tells AllHipHop. "We just picked up where we left off. Everything was smooth, and we were working really fast. We knocked out like four or five songs. It was a wonderful thing."

Lineup changes and challenges, including the incarceration of Flesh-n-Bone and the absence of members in previous projects, have marked the group's history. Despite past internal tensions, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has consistently returned to perform and record together. Their reunion follows a recent incident involving a scammer impersonating their manager, which disrupted a planned appearance on John Mulaney's show.

The release of "Aww Sh*t" coincides with the group's headlining tour, which kicked off on Apr. 25 in Sacramento, California. The tour will hit major cities such as Atlanta, Detroit, and Los Angeles, including venues like the Hollywood Bowl. The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony tour is in addition to their performance at the Roots Picnic's Class of '95 and the Kings of the West festival. You can find tickets to their upcoming shows on Live Nation.