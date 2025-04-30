ContestsEvents
Listen To Win Tickets To Game 5 of The Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

The Bolts are looking to make a comeback in Game 5 of the Playoffs and we got your tickets to witness it. Listen TODAY only for your chance to win…

The Bolts are looking to make a comeback in Game 5 of the Playoffs and we got your tickets to witness it. Listen TODAY only for your chance to win a pair of tickets in support of the Home Team.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/30
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Game 5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

