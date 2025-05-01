ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kodak Black’s Hygiene Confession Leaves Fans Shook

Kodak Black just set the internet on fire with his latest livestream confession that had fans laughing and cringing at the same time! He got real personal and spilled some…

Kayla Morgan
Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

Kodak Black just set the internet on fire with his latest livestream confession that had fans laughing and cringing at the same time! He got real personal and spilled some tea about his hygiene, revealing that while women are always praising his "soft skin," he's usually caught off guard by the compliments—because, well... he doesn’t shower every day!

During the livestream (Content Warning: NSFW), Kodak told fans, "All the women say they love my skin. Especially for a n---- that don’t even bathe every day. I don’t shower every day. So like they be touching me and be like, ‘you got some soft beautiful skins… you got smooth skins,’" leaving everyone shook.

But wait—there’s more! The rapper continued to explain that he skips showers because he’s not a fan of the whole lotion-and-oil routine. "I’m like what I don’t shower, not every day. I be like bruh.. I don’t want lotion or oils, not every day," he said, keeping it real about his unique approach to hygiene.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say. One person joked, "They love your MONEY 🤑 SIR," while another said, "Now every time I see you imma wonder if you took a bath or not." And someone couldn’t resist the playful dig: "I can smell the funk thru the phone." Guess Kodak's skincare secret might just be a little less traditional than we thought!

Kodak Black
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Audio Recording Proves Eminem Never Used Racial Slur in 1998 Rap Battle
MusicAudio Recording Proves Eminem Never Used Racial Slur in 1998 Rap BattleLaura Adkins
Split image of Jay-Z on the left and Kanye West on the right.
MusicWack 100 Says Jay-Z Looking to Sell Kanye’s Music Rights to Kendrick LamarLaura Adkins
Salt-N-Pepa Receive Musical Influence Award From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Plus a Look Back at Past R&B Inductees
MusicSalt-N-Pepa Receive Musical Influence Award From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Plus a Look Back at Past R&B InducteesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect