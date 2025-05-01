Kodak Black’s Hygiene Confession Leaves Fans Shook
Kodak Black just set the internet on fire with his latest livestream confession that had fans laughing and cringing at the same time! He got real personal and spilled some tea about his hygiene, revealing that while women are always praising his "soft skin," he's usually caught off guard by the compliments—because, well... he doesn’t shower every day!
During the livestream (Content Warning: NSFW), Kodak told fans, "All the women say they love my skin. Especially for a n---- that don’t even bathe every day. I don’t shower every day. So like they be touching me and be like, ‘you got some soft beautiful skins… you got smooth skins,’" leaving everyone shook.
But wait—there’s more! The rapper continued to explain that he skips showers because he’s not a fan of the whole lotion-and-oil routine. "I’m like what I don’t shower, not every day. I be like bruh.. I don’t want lotion or oils, not every day," he said, keeping it real about his unique approach to hygiene.
Naturally, the internet had a lot to say. One person joked, "They love your MONEY 🤑 SIR," while another said, "Now every time I see you imma wonder if you took a bath or not." And someone couldn’t resist the playful dig: "I can smell the funk thru the phone." Guess Kodak's skincare secret might just be a little less traditional than we thought!