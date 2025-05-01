Wack 100 Says Jay-Z Looking to Sell Kanye’s Music Rights to Kendrick Lamar

During a video on X from Akademiks TV, music manager Wack 100 spilled details about a potential music rights deal. The April 26 stream caught attention when he spoke about Jay-Z's plans with Kanye West's music. He said, "I believe also, the fact that he may have gotten wind that Jay-Z is considering selling Kendrick part of his old catalogue, might've pissed him off."

The buzz started when West spoke up about music ownership in March. He raised questions about profits, asking about Jay-Z's earnings compared to his own cut.

Music business insiders point out a key detail: Def Jam and Universal hold the rights to West's first albums. They include hits like "The College Dropout" and "Graduation." West didn't start owning his masters until Yeezus dropped in 2013.

Bad blood runs deep between these music giants. West voiced anger about being passed over for the Super Bowl show in favor of Lamar and mentioned his hurt over Jay-Z missing his wedding. He also suggested that Jay-Z's children have learning disabilities and called Lamar overrated and boring.

The rift widened after their 2021 song "Jail." It marked their first work together since Watch the Throne in 2011. West later criticized Jay-Z's lines, specifically mentioning conflict over references to his red hat, a nod to his Trump support.

The supposed deal remains unconfirmed. Jay-Z stays quiet, and Lamar hasn't breathed a word. Some sources have thrown cold water on the rumors, stating Jay-Z doesn't control West's music catalog. If the sale happens, it will significantly change Kanye's creative legacy.