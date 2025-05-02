Busch Gardens Tampa Kicks Off $40M Park Makeover with New Rides, Animals

A major transformation is underway at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The park plans to spend $40 million on fresh attractions, with Wild Oasis at Jungala opening in May.

"The additions and improvements will be made across our infrastructure, operations, staff recruiting, equipment, as well as adding to our aesthetics with more beautiful gardens and plant life," said Jeff Davis to WTSP.

Wild Oasis brings thrills with its Tree Top Drop ride. Young visitors can splash in water features or test their skills on climbing structures while finding their way through the grounds.

New animals will soon call the park home. Curious meerkats move in this summer, while capybaras, giant anteaters, and squirrel monkeys join the mix. The chimps get fresh climbing spots to play.

Better homes await the park's gentle giants. The Asian elephants will see updates to their space, while tall giraffes get a brand-new barn.

Guests can taste dishes from Africa and South America at the new Treetop kitchen. Friday shows now add extra fun to the Food and Wine Festival.

From May 23 to August 10, Summer Nights light up the park. Next door, Adventure Island makes waves with Castaway Falls, packed with water slides and splashing spots.