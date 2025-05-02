ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and Ed Sheeran & More Fuel Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film F1 has officially been announced, and it’s loaded with star power. Artists like Don Toliver, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch headline…

Kayla Morgan
doja cat in printed dress, roddy ricch in all black and chian, ed sheeran in camo
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/ Rich Fury/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The soundtrack for Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film F1 has officially been announced, and it's loaded with star power.

Artists like Don Toliver, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch headline the tracklist for the film, which stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor rising talent Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. F1 is set to premiere on Apple TV on June 27.

According to IMDb, the film follows a former Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to team up with and guide a young driver. (You can catch the trailer below.)

Atlantic Records revealed the soundtrack, kicking things off with its first single, “Lose My Mind” featuring Don Toliver and Doja Cat. The album is executive produced by Kevin Weaver, known for his work on the Barbie, Twisters, and Suicide Squad soundtracks, so expectations are high.

The project also features tracks from Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Sexyy Red (alongside Tiësto), and many more.

Here’s the full tracklist:

  • Don Toliver – “Lose My Mind” (feat. Doja Cat)
  • Dom Dolla – “No Room for a Saint” (feat. Nathan Nicholson)
  • Ed Sheeran – “Drive”
  • Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
  • Rosé – “Messy”
  • Burna Boy – “Don’t Let Me Drown”
  • Roddy Ricch – “Underdog”
  • RAYE – “Grandma Calls the Boys Bad News”
  • Chris Stapleton – “Bad as I Used to Be”
  • Myke Towers – “Baja California”
  • Tiësto & Sexyy Red – “OMG!”
  • Madison Beer – “All At Once”
  • Peggy Gou – “D.A.N.C.E”
  • PAWSA – “Double C”
  • Mr Eazi – “Attention”
  • Darkoo – “Give Me Love”
  • Obongjayar – “Gasoline”
Brad PittDoja CatMoviesRoddy Ricch
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
This Day in Top 40 History: May 2
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: May 2
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep performs onstage wearing a white shirt and purple hat
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 2Bianca Barratt
Audio Recording Proves Eminem Never Used Racial Slur in 1998 Rap Battle
MusicAudio Recording Proves Eminem Never Used Racial Slur in 1998 Rap BattleLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect