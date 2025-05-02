Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and Ed Sheeran & More Fuel Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Soundtrack
The soundtrack for Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film F1 has officially been announced, and it’s loaded with star power. Artists like Don Toliver, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch headline…
The soundtrack for Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film F1 has officially been announced, and it's loaded with star power.
Artists like Don Toliver, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch headline the tracklist for the film, which stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor rising talent Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. F1 is set to premiere on Apple TV on June 27.
According to IMDb, the film follows a former Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to team up with and guide a young driver. (You can catch the trailer below.)
Atlantic Records revealed the soundtrack, kicking things off with its first single, “Lose My Mind” featuring Don Toliver and Doja Cat. The album is executive produced by Kevin Weaver, known for his work on the Barbie, Twisters, and Suicide Squad soundtracks, so expectations are high.
The project also features tracks from Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Sexyy Red (alongside Tiësto), and many more.
Here’s the full tracklist:
- Don Toliver – “Lose My Mind” (feat. Doja Cat)
- Dom Dolla – “No Room for a Saint” (feat. Nathan Nicholson)
- Ed Sheeran – “Drive”
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
- Rosé – “Messy”
- Burna Boy – “Don’t Let Me Drown”
- Roddy Ricch – “Underdog”
- RAYE – “Grandma Calls the Boys Bad News”
- Chris Stapleton – “Bad as I Used to Be”
- Myke Towers – “Baja California”
- Tiësto & Sexyy Red – “OMG!”
- Madison Beer – “All At Once”
- Peggy Gou – “D.A.N.C.E”
- PAWSA – “Double C”
- Mr Eazi – “Attention”
- Darkoo – “Give Me Love”
- Obongjayar – “Gasoline”