This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 2

May 2 is a remarkable date in Hip-Hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has heralded many significant developments in the industry that have left a lasting mark on these genres. One influential figure commemorating their birthday is the American rapper and actor DC Young Fly, born in 1992. He rose to fame as a recurring cast member of MTV's improv comedy series Wild ‘n Out, hosted by fellow rapper and actor Nick Cannon. He has also featured as an opening act for various top artists, notably Eric Bellinger for his Cuffing Season Tour and Chris Brown during his The Party Tour.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day is associated with many genre-defining and chart-topping Hip-Hop and R&B albums and singles:

American rapper Future released the deluxe edition of his ninth album, I Never Liked You, featuring additional guest appearances from Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Young Scooter. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's eighth U.S. chart topper. 2022: South Korean R&B and pop girl group Le Sserafim dropped their debut EP, Fearless, via Source Music. It debuted at No. 2 on South Korea's Gaon Album chart and topped the Billboard Japanese Hot Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Various artists have achieved important cultural and career milestones on May 2:

American Hip-Hop group 504 Boys, comprising Master P, Mystikal, Silkk The Shocker, Mac, C-Murder, Magic, and Krazy, dropped their debut album, Goodfellas. It performed well, debuting at No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. 2006: American rap duo Mobb Deep released their seventh album, Blood Money via G-Unit and Interscope Records. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 2 marks the anniversary of controversies and tragic moments in hip-hop and R&B:

R&B, Soul, and funk icon Jessica Cleaves died of complications from a stroke at the age of 65. She is best remembered as the lead singer of many influential groups of the latter half of the 20th century, including The Friends of Distinction, Parliament Funkadelic, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Raw Silk. 2021: American rapper and singer Quando Rondo was shot at by an unidentified person outside a convenience store in Blackshear, Georgia. While the "ABG" rapper was unharmed, one member of his crew suffered a hand injury during the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.