Enter To Win The Ultimate Mother’s Day Prize From Gold & Diamond Source.

Make this Mother's Day extra special! Enter to win a $250 Gift card and qualify for the Grand Prize of a $2000 Gift Card for The Gold & Diamond Source!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/3-5/8
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/9/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • How Many Grand Prize Winners Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A $250 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: : $250.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Gold & Diamond Source
