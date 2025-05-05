Anderson .Paak Reveals He’s Collaborating with Mariah Carey
During his appearance on Track Star*, a social media series where guests try to guess songs played by host Jack Coyne, Anderson.Paak revealed a major collaboration. On Friday, May 2, he showed up wearing a Mariah Carey T-shirt and confirmed that the two are making music together.
When Coyne played Carey’s hit song “Always Be My Baby,” .Paak lit up with a grin and pulled open his black fleece jacket to proudly reveal his Mariah merch.
“This would be Mariah Carey. The Mariah Carey,” he said, clearly impressed.
Then came the big reveal: “I remember in like fifth grade or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush. We're working on some music on her new album.”
Carey herself has confirmed she’s working on a new album, though she hasn’t shared much more than that, according to an April 11 interview with the Associated Press.
Fans in the comments didn’t miss .Paak’s enthusiasm — and many thought it looked like more than just a musical partnership. One viewer wrote, “The way he smiled for ear to ear at the mention of Mariah 😍.” Another said, “.Paak looks inspired – his lovelife must be bloomin’😍.” And someone else joked, “Talking about you was in 5th grade and now that’s your boo is wild lmaooo.”
Whether it’s a romance or just mutual admiration, one thing’s for sure: this collaboration has people talking.