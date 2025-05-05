ContestsEvents
Anderson .Paak Reveals He’s Collaborating with Mariah Carey

During his appearance on Track Star*, a social media series where guests try to guess songs played by host Jack Coyne, Anderson.Paak revealed a major collaboration. On Friday, May 2,…

Kayla Morgan
Photo by Frederick M. Brown/ Wagner Meier/Getty Images

During his appearance on Track Star*, a social media series where guests try to guess songs played by host Jack Coyne, Anderson.Paak revealed a major collaboration. On Friday, May 2, he showed up wearing a Mariah Carey T-shirt and confirmed that the two are making music together.

When Coyne played Carey’s hit song “Always Be My Baby,” .Paak lit up with a grin and pulled open his black fleece jacket to proudly reveal his Mariah merch.

“This would be Mariah Carey. The Mariah Carey,” he said, clearly impressed.

Then came the big reveal: “I remember in like fifth grade or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush. We're working on some music on her new album.”

Carey herself has confirmed she’s working on a new album, though she hasn’t shared much more than that, according to an April 11 interview with the Associated Press.

Fans in the comments didn’t miss .Paak’s enthusiasm — and many thought it looked like more than just a musical partnership. One viewer wrote, “The way he smiled for ear to ear at the mention of Mariah 😍.” Another said, “.Paak looks inspired – his lovelife must be bloomin’😍.” And someone else joked, “Talking about you was in 5th grade and now that’s your boo is wild lmaooo.”

Whether it’s a romance or just mutual admiration, one thing’s for sure: this collaboration has people talking.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
