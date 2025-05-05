Beat The Freaks And Win A Metro Diner Gift Card

This Mother’s Day, treat mom to brunch at Metro Diner, where any craving is sure to be satisfied. Choose from classics like Avocado Toast, Biscuits and Gravy, or the Steak and Scramble Bowl… and don’t forget a mimosa! Does mom have a sweet tooth? The new limited time banana pudding pancakes, waffles, or warm bread pudding are perfect for Mother’s Day brunch—or anytime your sweet tooth strikes. Stop in or order online at https://metrodiner.com and make this Mother's Day extra special!