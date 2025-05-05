Rihanna Is Expecting Baby No. 3 with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are growing their family once again. The singer is expecting her third child with her partner A$AP Rocky, as revealed ahead of the 2025 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 5.
Photographer Miles Diggs shared the news before the red carpet event, posting a striking photo of Rihanna standing in the rain with her baby bump clearly visible. The caption on the baby bump post said, "Chance of Showers ☔️ @badgalriri 📸: @diggzy #diggzyphotos."
Fans were quick to react on social media. People flooded the comments saying, “Omg I hope she has a beautiful baby girl 😍” and “We love a Diggzy reveal.” Many kept it simple with a heartfelt “Congratulations!”
In a December 2023 interview with Page Six, Rihanna reflected on how becoming parents has strengthened her connection with Rocky. The couple already shares two sons: Riot Rose, 21 months, and RZA Athelston, who turns 3 this month.
"I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major .. it's a turn on," she told the outlet. "It's just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving ... and my kids are obsessed with him."
With another little one on the way, Rihanna and Rocky’s family—and their love—just keeps growing.