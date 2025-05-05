Rob49 Drops New “WTHELLY” Remix featuring Justin Bieber, Latto, G Herbo

During a Twitch stream last week, Rob49 showed off a fresh spin on "WTHELLY." The New Orleans artist brought three major stars into the mix: Justin Bieber, Latto, and G Herbo. Latto started strong with sharp bars, G Herbo brought his signature grit, and Bieber closed with smooth vocals.

The remix came together after Bieber spotted the track on Instagram. He sent some verses through DMs and suggested working with Rob49 in Los Angeles.

The title draws from New Orleans street talk, and Rob49 turned the phrase into catchy hooks about stars. LeBron James gets a shout, and so do Halle Berry and Miley Cyrus. Each name follows the catchphrase "what the helly."

"It's something that my partners came up with in New Orleans. We just be saying it, so I put it in a song," said Rob49 to TMZ. He teased the remix at one of his shows earlier this year, generating lots of excitement among fans, and he revealed it on popular streamer Reggie's Twitch channel.

While fans got a sneak peek, the official release date stays under wraps. Meanwhile, the original song keeps building buzz since its debut in March.

This year, Rob49 put out tracks with Skrilla, NoCap, and YTB Fatt. February saw him team up with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag for "Trippin On A Yacht."