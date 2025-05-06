St. Petersburg Offers Free Business Workshops During National Small Business Week

This May brings six no-cost events to St. Petersburg as part of National Small Business Week. From May 4-10, local merchants can join workshops, mix with other owners, and enjoy a food truck festival at Williams Park.

On Tuesday night between 6 and 8, fresh-faced entrepreneurs will test their mettle at Black Leaf Cigar & Wine Lounge. They'll pitch bold ideas to a panel of experts in hopes of winning support.

At 440 2nd Ave. North, The Greenhouse hosts skill-building sessions. Merchants wanting to start their own company can catch Wednesday's startup basics class.

City workers plan to hit the streets Thursday to check in with shop owners. That evening brings a crucial talk about funding options, from loans to grants, led by financial pros who know the ropes.

Williams Park transforms into a buzzing marketplace on May 9 for Food Truck Friday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can grab lunch, catch live tunes, and build business connections under the Florida sun.