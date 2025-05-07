Doja Cat Stars in Marc Jacobs Pre-Fall Campaign, Gives Sneak Peek of New Music

Marc Jacobs has revealed its Pre-Fall 2025 "Staycation" campaign with Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, to introduce the new Dual Bag collection and give a preview of Doja Cat's unreleased title track, "Jealous Type," from her upcoming album, Vie.

Shot by Stef Mitchell and styled by Sydney Rose Thomas, the campaign transforms mundane urban locales — such as construction sites and bus stops — into glamorous backdrops, demonstrating that a vacation is less about place and more about a state of mind. Doja Cat encapsulates this sentiment, stating, "Being on vacation isn't about where you go. It's about how you show up—whether you're just enjoying the city or soaking up the sun at the beach. This Marc Jacobs campaign is about living life and serving looks. It couldn't have been a more perfect platform to preview my new music, entering retro glam and adding a touch of soul."

"Jealous Type" goes wonderfully with the campaign, with its infused pop and easier retro feel. Doja Cat chose the song for the campaign because it relates so much to the energy of the visuals, calling it "very sexy." She added, "I think the song matches it really well because it feels quite pop."

At the heart of the campaign is the Dual Bag, a unique tool that can be used as a stylish handbag or crossbody. Made from smooth leather with double stitching and dual hardware, the bag can take you from day to night, representing the campaign's theme of effortless chic.

The "Staycation" campaign is live now, and Marc Jacobs' Pre-Fall 2025 collection is now available for purchase on Marc Jacobs' website and select retailers.