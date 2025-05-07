Kids Empire Opens Huge Indoor Playground at Citrus Park Mall

A giant 15,000-square-foot play space burst onto the scene at Citrus Park Town Center on April 25. Kids Empire's first Tampa spot crushed its sales targets within 48 hours of opening its doors.

"We are the 101st location nationwide," said manager Annette Elliot to the Tampa Beacon. "The first in the Tampa area, and it's a lot like Discovery Zone, which we've heard a lot. So, it is a little nostalgic for many of the younger parents that come in with their kids."

Inside, kids zip down two winding slides, tackle tricky obstacle courses, and kick balls across a soccer field. Each child's day pass lets two adults enter free, with unlimited same-day returns.

Since Hull Property Group stepped in during December 2020, the mall has shifted gears. Elev8 brought arcade thrills to the old Sears space last June. By March 2024, Neighborhood Cinema Group had breathed new life into the theaters.

"We shattered records by hitting next month's targets in just two days," Elliot said. "Before joining the team, I knew this spot would take off, it fits perfectly here."

The playground adds another piece to the mall's entertainment puzzle. While older kids flock to Elev8's go-karts and laser tag, Kids Empire keeps the little ones busy. It's a smart mix that pulls in visitors of all ages.

"The owners wanted big attractions to turn this into more than just shops," Elliot said. The venue also hosts parties and events for special occasions.